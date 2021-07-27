F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS.

FFIV stock traded up $11.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,700. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.09. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price objective (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.46.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total value of $348,492.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

