Factorial Partners LLC Sells 16,700 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 46.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Matrix Service by 233.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Matrix Service by 111.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 31,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $208,434.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTRX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ MTRX traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.63. 117,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.72. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

