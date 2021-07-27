FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.750-$11.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $314.88.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $343.74. 916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,610. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

