Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.00 Million

Brokerages expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to post sales of $19.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $6.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $77.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $82.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $90.50 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $101.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,594 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,037,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 44.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN remained flat at $$4.90 during trading on Thursday. 10,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

