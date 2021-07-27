Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FURCF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

FURCF traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45. Faurecia S.E. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.