Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%.

FMCC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,756. The stock has a market cap of $734.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.77. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.27 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.26.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

