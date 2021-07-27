Federated Hermes (FHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.24 million. On average, analysts expect Federated Hermes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

