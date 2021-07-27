FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $343.68.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $3,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,013 shares of company stock valued at $30,668,425. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 46,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $3,920,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $14.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,765,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,121. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx has a one year low of $166.71 and a one year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.