FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FedEx were worth $34,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after buying an additional 219,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $675,837,000 after buying an additional 75,239 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $3,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $13.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.72. The stock had a trading volume of 77,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $163.86 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

