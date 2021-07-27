Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $542,000 Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DISCK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

