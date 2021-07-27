Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 895 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,025,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 9,654.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,535,000 after buying an additional 494,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 137.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,510,000 after acquiring an additional 329,536 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 45,779.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after acquiring an additional 251,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after acquiring an additional 194,314 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Argus increased their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.62.

NYSE URI opened at $327.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.41 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

