Fiduciary Trust Co. Takes $670,000 Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,075.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $338,026 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $85.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.47 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

