Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,379 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,955. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

