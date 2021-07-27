Financial Analysis: Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) & Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Devon Energy alerts:

This table compares Devon Energy and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy -14.46% 4.86% 1.72% Amplify Energy -53.66% -257.95% -5.39%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Devon Energy and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 2 18 2 3.00 Amplify Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Devon Energy currently has a consensus price target of $29.49, indicating a potential upside of 13.57%. Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 103.28%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Devon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Devon Energy has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 4.11, meaning that its stock price is 311% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Devon Energy and Amplify Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $4.83 billion 3.64 -$2.68 billion ($0.09) -288.56 Amplify Energy $202.14 million 0.57 -$464.03 million $1.30 2.35

Amplify Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Devon Energy. Devon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Amplify Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2020, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 113.8 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,448 gross producing wells. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.