Financial Analysis: Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) & KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE)

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

KLX Energy Services has a beta of 3.4, suggesting that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KLX Energy Services and Nine Energy Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX Energy Services -44.26% -261.79% -32.59% Nine Energy Service -37.38% -325.46% -29.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KLX Energy Services and Nine Energy Service’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLX Energy Services $276.80 million 0.19 -$332.20 million ($29.76) -0.20 Nine Energy Service $310.85 million 0.28 -$378.95 million ($3.97) -0.71

KLX Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nine Energy Service. Nine Energy Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLX Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of KLX Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of KLX Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KLX Energy Services and Nine Energy Service, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX Energy Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nine Energy Service 0 1 0 0 2.00

KLX Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.11%. Nine Energy Service has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Given KLX Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe KLX Energy Services is more favorable than Nine Energy Service.

Summary

Nine Energy Service beats KLX Energy Services on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals. The company also offers coiled tubing and nitrogen services; pressure control products and services; wellhead and hydraulic fracturing rental products and services; flowback and testing services; and wireline services. In addition, it offers toe sleeves; wet shoe cementing bypass subs; composite plugs; dissolvable plugs; liner hangers; stage cementing tools, inflatables, float and casing equipment; retrievable completion tools; cementing products and services; thru-tubing technologies and services; rig assist snubbing services; and acidizing and pressure pumping services. Further, the company provides production services comprising maintenance-related intervention services; production blow out presenters; mechanical wireline services; slick line services; hydro-testing services; premium tubulars; and other specialized production tools. It also provides intervention services consisting of technicians and equipment that are focused on providing customers engineered solutions to downhole complications. The company offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

