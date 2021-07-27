Financial Survey: Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) vs. MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

27.3% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Prime Group and MGM Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group -55.29% -60.42% -6.70% MGM Growth Properties 23.86% 3.51% 1.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Washington Prime Group and MGM Growth Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group $524.42 million 0.08 -$219.79 million $4.41 0.37 MGM Growth Properties $768.44 million 7.55 $76.13 million $2.26 16.73

MGM Growth Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Prime Group. Washington Prime Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM Growth Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Washington Prime Group and MGM Growth Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 MGM Growth Properties 1 2 5 0 2.50

MGM Growth Properties has a consensus price target of $38.06, indicating a potential upside of 0.68%. Given MGM Growth Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MGM Growth Properties is more favorable than Washington Prime Group.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties beats Washington Prime Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime GroupÂ® is a registered trademark of the Company. On June 13, 2021, Washington Prime Group Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP, together with its joint venture, currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 12 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2019, our destination resorts, the Park, Empire Resort Casino, and MGM Northfield Park collectively comprised approximately 27,400 hotel rooms, 1.4 million casino square footage, and 2.7 million convention square footage. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.