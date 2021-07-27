FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units’ Quiet Period Will End on August 3rd (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units’ (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 3rd. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:FTVIU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

