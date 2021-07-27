First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Raised to $82.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.43.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.76. First American Financial has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 287.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 85,226 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 188.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

