First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces Earnings Results

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 44,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,564. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $255.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Get First Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.