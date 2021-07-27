First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.60 Million

Brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to post sales of $27.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.30 million and the highest is $28.00 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $25.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $112.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $113.87 million, with estimates ranging from $111.50 million to $115.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $28.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

FBIZ stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.