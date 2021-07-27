First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $14.67 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.28.

Shares of FCXXF stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

