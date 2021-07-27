First Dallas Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.10. 7,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.92.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

