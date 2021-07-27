First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

NASDAQ FRME traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.19. 82,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $50.65.

Get First Merchants alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

In related news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.