First National Financial (TSE:FN) Given a C$52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on First National Financial (TSE:FN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$53.17.

First National Financial stock opened at C$49.33 on Friday. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$28.37 and a twelve month high of C$53.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$336.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First National Financial will post 4.3600003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.80%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,076.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,541,782 shares in the company, valued at C$383,952,121.62.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

