First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Down 93.3% in July

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FYT stock opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.32. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $53.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 8,446.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 74,948 shares during the period.

