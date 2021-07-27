FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Raised to $38.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of FE opened at $38.76 on Monday. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,952,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

