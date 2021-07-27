Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Given a $44.10 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.10 price objective on Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLTDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Flow Traders from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Flow Traders from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Flow Traders in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLTDF opened at $41.00 on Friday. Flow Traders has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as related financial products.

