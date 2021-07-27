Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Shares in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,722,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,070,000.

ALTUU opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

