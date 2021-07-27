Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 24,715 First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPEI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period.

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

