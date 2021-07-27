Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $533,000 in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $536,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,583,000.

Shares of FFHG opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.32.

