Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $615,000 Investment in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter worth about $12,720,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter worth about $10,640,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter worth about $6,360,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter worth about $6,360,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter worth about $5,300,000.

Get Gores Holdings VI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GHVIU opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.