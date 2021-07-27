Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 13,434 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,434 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $158.95 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.93 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.02.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

