Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £162.90 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) received a £162.90 ($212.83) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s current price.

FLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a £131 ($171.15) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £193 ($252.16) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £164.44 ($214.84).

FLTR stock opened at £125.70 ($164.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £22.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £131.76. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($257.13).

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

