FlypMe Market Capitalization Achieves $1.05 Million (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $1,927.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0596 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FlypMe has traded up 62.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00050349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.50 or 0.00789874 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00136885 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

