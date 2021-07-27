FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 203.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.