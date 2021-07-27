Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $4.52

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.63. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 11,799 shares traded.

FSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 388,251 shares during the period. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $22,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 448,836 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 975,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 130,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

