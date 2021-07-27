FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. FOX has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in FOX by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 23.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

