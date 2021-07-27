Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FC. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Covey has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.51 million, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.12. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at $227,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

