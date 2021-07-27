Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 598.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after buying an additional 4,096,921 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 179,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 103,280 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $1,545,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,577. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

