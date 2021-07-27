Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Freeport’s adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2021 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales missed. The company is conducting exploration activities near existing mines to expand reserves. It is expected to gain from progress in exploration activities that will boost production capacity. Freeport’s Lone Star project provides additional upside. The company is also well-positioned to benefit from automotive electrification, which is positive for copper as electrical vehicles are copper intensive. Higher copper prices are also expected to support its margins. The company's efforts to reduce debt is also encouraging. However, the company faces headwind from higher production costs. Higher costs may hurt its margins in 2021. The recent weakness in copper demand in China amid slowing manufacturing growth is another concern.”

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FCX. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.05.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 680,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,163,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $3,402,577. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.