Furucombo Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $145,536.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00036240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00102139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00126487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,763.01 or 1.00101147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00817174 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.