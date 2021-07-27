FUTURAX (FTXT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 27th. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $27,839.47 and approximately $15.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 90% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.37 or 0.00246867 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001271 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.67 or 0.00752647 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000056 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars.

