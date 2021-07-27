FY2021 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Increased by KeyCorp

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $11.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.56. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.67 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DHI. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $92.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.72. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

