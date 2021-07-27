FY2021 EPS Estimates for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Increased by Truist Securiti

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Globe Life in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the company will earn $7.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

GL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

Globe Life stock opened at $93.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $75.39 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 12.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,904.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,516,590. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

