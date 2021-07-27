FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Lifted by Analyst

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.83. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

PNFP stock opened at $88.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $9,151,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $2,655,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.