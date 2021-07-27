FY2023 EPS Estimates for Earthstone Energy, Inc. Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.39.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ESTE opened at $10.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

