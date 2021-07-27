FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.05.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $34.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.55. Methanex has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,983 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $2,005,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

