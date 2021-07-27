Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GLPEY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galp Energia, SGPS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

OTCMKTS GLPEY traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. 58,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.04. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

