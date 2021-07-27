Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
GLPEY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galp Energia, SGPS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.
OTCMKTS GLPEY traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. 58,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.04. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.60.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
