Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Gamida Cell posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gamida Cell by 4,508.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 429,860 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,548,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 914,990 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000.

GMDA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 32,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,278. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.