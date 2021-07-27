Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

GOTU has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday. CLSA lowered Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a report on Monday. Nomura upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.88.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.69. Gaotu Techedu has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $149.05. The firm has a market cap of $637.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -1.21.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 96.40% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaotu Techedu will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.